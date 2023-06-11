“It is a pleasure to once again be able to collaborate with Fulton Block Builders. As partners in this community Brookfield supports the Block Builders mission and is proud to contribute to a project that makes a difference in the lives of a new group of families every year. Each year we hope to support an FBB group along the waterways in Fulton. This year we chose Kevin Niver’s group on Forest Avenue.” said Mark Luciano, the Brookfield representative.

“Since FBB’s start in 2017, FBB has awarded 1,236 Block Challenge, Paint Fulton, and Pride Grants” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “2022 was another fantastic year for the FBB program. Twenty-five blocks were awarded Block Challenge Grants and Pride Grants, with FBB supporting 201 properties spread throughout the six wards of the city. Nearly 700 thousand dollars was invested in Fulton’s participating properties! For every dollar invested by FBB, property owners invested four times that amount.”

Donations can be made on the FBB website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/or by mailing a check to:

CenterState CEO Foundation Inc.-Fulton Block Builders 115 W. Fayette Street, Syracuse, New York 13202