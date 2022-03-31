Fulton Block Builders Says Fundraising Campaign Strong For 2022

FULTON – Universal Metal Works and Universal Properties began providing business support for the Fulton Block Builder grass- roots revitalization project since 2017 and has continued every year since.

John Sharkey III and John Sharkey IV, the company’s owners, have supported this program not only because they can see the positive changes in Fulton, but because many of their employees live in Fulton and benefit from city improvements.

“The first five years were very inspiring,” John Sharkey III said. “I am happy to see this kind of excitement in the city and am pleased to support further growth.”

John IV added, “Fulton has many positive attributes for living and doing business. It’s impressive to see a program like this take off in such a strong way and we are proud to be a part of it.”

Universal Metal Works is a leading metal fabrication facility, with knowledgeable trained staff that have over 300 years of combined fabrication experience. Universal Metal Works specializes in design and engineering assembly. They stand behind Quality, Strength, and Reliability to get any job done with craftsmanship. This year, residents and visitors to our city will start to see Fulton Block Builder stainless steel markers as they enter the city. These markers are beautifully designed and manufactured at Universal Metal Works.

Become a part of this exciting piece of Fulton’s history by donating to the 2022 Campaign today. What’s even more exhilarating is that every dollar you donate is matched 2-to-1 by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. Remember all donations are tax deductible and go directly to the Block Challenge grants and promotion of the program. There are no paid staff.

FBB donations can be made on the website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/

Or by mail, send checks to:

CenterState CEO Foundation-Fulton Block Builders; 115 West Fayette Street; Syracuse, NY 13202

