FULTON – Recently, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) was selected as one of 10 finalists out of over 400 nominations across eight counties for CNY Tuesday’s March 2021 grants campaign.

CNY Tuesdays is a weekly campaign that gives a voice to the amazing non-profits making a difference in Central New York communities and for CNY citizens. Through a partnership with NBC3 News, Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover, are empowering the featured organizations to transform their communities even further through weekly $2,000 grants.

“Thanks to the strong voice of the Fulton Community and FBB supporters from afar, FBB was awarded a grant placing in the top 5 out of 10 organizations for the month,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “Each and every time FBB sets a goal, the community rallies and goes above and beyond! Followers took time out of their busy schedules to vote for FBB every day on CNY Tuesday’s website and asked many of their friends to do the same. All of us at FBB were moved, encouraged and oh so proud.”

Fulton Block Builders will receive the $2,000 CNY Tuesday award and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation will match that amount, instantly turning the award into $6,000. Additionally, FBB will be highlighted one Tuesday during March on NBC 3 at 7 p.m. with Michael Benny.

The exact Tuesday will be announced on the FBB Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...