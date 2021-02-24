FULTON – The Fulton City School District Board of Education met virtually last night, February 23, and discussed a plan for any future public health emergency similar to the current pandemic, overviews of activities outside the classroom and the preliminary budget for the next academic year.

In his report, Superintendent Brian Pulvino talked about the state’s requirement for public employers to develop a plan for operations in the event of a declared public health emergency involving a communicable disease in the future.

The plan must include identification of essential positions, facilitation of remote work for non-essential positions, provision of personal protective equipment, and protocols for contact tracing. A draft of that plan can be found here.

There will be a public hearing to review this plan prior to the next BOE meeting, Tuesday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m.

“I think the idea behind this is to get a base plan in place that we can work from in the future,” Pulvino said.

In the “Extra-Classroom Activities” presentation, Principal Donna Parkhurst gave an overview of what activities the GRB High School students are participating in, including a variety of clubs. The high school is also looking into developing a virtual Drama Club.

Principal Marc Copani discussed the Junior High School’s three current activities, which include Yearbook Club, Student Newspaper, and Student Council. Like the high school, some junior high students are being brought in on Monday for music performing activities. Junior high students also hope to get a Chess Club and a History Club running.

Athletics Director Christopher Ells gave an update on student sports, which are in their third, fourth, or fifth week of competition depending on the sport. Swimming and bowling are just finishing up their seasons now. Rather than indoor track, the athletics department will be providing the option of cross-country and a running program for distance runners.

Students are now able to sign up for the Fall 2 season sports, including football, cheerleading, volleyball, cross country, soccer, and girls varsity tennis. That season will go from March 8 to April 24.

Soccer will not be able to have a modified team since other schools are not running a modified soccer program. With this in mind, Ells said he wants to provide those students with an opportunity to play small scrimmages within the district as an alternative activity to do after school.

Student athletic events do have live streams and/or recordings available for spectators who cannot be there in-person.

The district is also asking for the school community to fill out the FCSD Mid-Year 2020-21 Survey for Families to get some feedback on how the families are doing and what more they would like to see in the district.

Also in the reports and presentations part of the meeting, Pulvino said March 11 and March 12 will be full days of school instead of early-release days.

Director of Finance Kathy Nichols then gave an overview of the 2021-2022 Property Tax Cap, the preliminary budget for the next academic year, the revenue estimate for next academic year, and a brief overview of the January 2021 budget.

So far, the budget is calling for an increase of $2,907,347 in total for the general fund (the preliminary budget is $76,684,347.)

The remaining agenda can be found here and after the 1 hour 19 minute mark of the video provided above.

The next meeting is scheduled to be live streamed on the Fulton Communications YouTube channel Tuesday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m.

