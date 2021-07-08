FULTON – The Fulton City School District Board of Education met in person for the first time since the pandemic Tuesday night, July 6, for its reorganizational meeting, followed by a regular meeting.

The board read aloud its oath and code of ethics, then elected Robin Griffin as BOE president and Brenda Ablegore as vice president. Other members include Dave Cordone,Tim Crandell, Lynn Lyons, Jennifer Mainville, and Jessica Pappalardo.

The voting delegate and alternate for New York State School Boards Association meetings will be David Cordone and Brenda Ablegore respectively. The board batched together items 1.10 through 1.26 of the agenda and voted to approve all at once. They also approved the remaining agenda items. All agenda items, which included appointments and authorizations for the next school year, can be viewed here.

The BOE then held its regular meeting.

During this meeting, Superintendent Brian Pulvino gave updates to the school community.

Executive Director of Instruction and Achievement Daniel Carroll presented the updated 2021-2022 Title I Parent Involvement policy.

“We receive approximately $1.3 million each year through the Title I program, and as with all federal programs, there are long lists of requirements that go along with receiving those funds, assurances we need to make in order to fulfill our end of the bargain for these funds,” Carroll said. “Much of this is very similar to last year.”

He said one of the goals this year to make sure all district communications to families are accessible in their home language

Pulvino then reported the district has 414 students participating in its summer programs this year.

“Yes, we’re working on skills, but we’re also working on interacting with one another, learning how to work with one another once again and enjoy one another and have some fun,” Pulvino said. “We provide breakfast, transportation and lunch.”

The district also works with Oswego County Opportunities to extend the morning program into the afternoon.

More information on the summer learning programs can be found here.

Pulvino also gave an update on the Capital Improvement Projects. This document details the progress so far through the end of June. Photos of before and after projects are also included.

The board then passed all items on the agenda, which can be viewed here.

The full meeting can be viewed here.

The next meeting, July 27, will be a short meeting to approve new hires. Meetings will be in the G. Ray Bodley High School library until further notice. They will also be live streamed on the FCSD Communication YouTube channel.

