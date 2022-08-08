FULTON – To celebrate the city of Fulton’s history, and one of the industries that helped the city prosper during the early 20th century, the Friends of History in Fulton is once again holding the Hunter Arms Homecoming on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21.

The two-day event consists of displays set up in the John Wells Pratt House Museum, along with a shooting competition that takes place at Pathfinder Fish and Game Club on Saturday.

The festivities will wrap up with a banquet Saturday evening at Tavern on the Lock in Fulton, NY. The cost for the dinner banquet is $30 per person.

For more information, contact Theresa Jones at 315-598-4616. You can also visit our website at http://www.pratthousemuseum.org for more info and a brochure/registration form.

