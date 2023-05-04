FULTON – The Fulton Music Association’s (FMA) 23rd Annual Celebration of Community Music will be hosted at the G. Ray Bodley High School (GRB) Auditorium on Saturday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m.; the announcement made by FMA President Steve Chirello.

The 2023 FMA senior music award winners will also be announced at this event, with each recipient performing during the program.

Admission is free and FMA is providing free bus transportation to and from the concert for residents of Towpath Towers and the Fulton Mill Apartments.

The concert will feature the Fulton Community Band, under the direction of Carol Fox, with all FMA music award winners performing.

Among the selections planned by the community band are March Grandioso, Broadway Journey, Seal Lullaby, Salute to Bob Hope, Big Band Tribute and Aces High.

According to Chirello, all concert participants are generously donating their time for FMA.

“In addition to helping high school students receive FMA awards this spring, FMA members will continue to help sponsor Fulton’s summer concert series at Bullhead Point and the downtown gazebo and bring special performances by the U.S Army’s 10th Mountain Div. Band right here to Fulton,” Chirello said.

For further information, call Carol Fox at 591-3392 or Chirello at 592-9778, or visit them on Facebook under “Fulton Music Association.”

