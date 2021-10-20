FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, October 19, to approve a handful of resolutions, and also discussed recent votes to deny two special use permits for proposed signage.

Public Comment:

Ron Patrick, head of the City of Fulton Planning Commission, spoke to the council regarding its recent votes to deny the Polish Home (in June) and Oswego Health (on October 5) special use permits for signage plans that do not adhere to the city code. Neither proposed signs met the requirement of being eight feet from the crest of the road and were required to obtain a special use permit from the council.

He said the interpretation of the city code should not be strictly black and white, but should have grey areas to make allowances as long as safety is not impeded. He agreed with the council’s decision to deny the Polish Home’s special use permit, but did not see any vehicular or pedestrian safety concerns with Oswego Health’s proposed signage. He would have recommended for OH’s special use permit to be allowed.

Fifth Ward Councilor/President Audrey Avery said had she heard what he had to say beforehand, she would not have voted to deny Oswego Health’s special use permit at the previous meeting.

Mayor Deana Michaels agreed with Patrick, saying the city cannot be “cookie cutter” and they will not be able to move forward otherwise.

Other agenda items approved included:

Approve the clerk’s report for September in the amount of $9,056.

Authorize the fire chief to see at auction unneeded and unwanted used equipment.

Advertise for a public hearing for the sale of bonds for the city’s wastewater treatment plant upgrades. The public hearing will be held Tuesday, November 16, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the municipal building. Residents may speak their opinions on the consideration and authorization of the issuance of up to $33,200,000 for construction of improvements to the Wastewater Treatment System.

Approve the next Common Council meeting to be held Wednesday, November 3, at 7 p.m. Meetings are typically on the first Tuesday of the month, but is switched to the following day due to Election Day.

Item number 4 (advertise for a public hearing to amend subsection C9 of the City Charter “Eligibility for City Offices”) was pulled from the agenda for further review from the council.

The agenda for last night’s meeting can be found here.

Councilor Comments:

First Ward Councilor Tom Kenyon and Fourth Ward Councilor John Kenyon were absent from the meeting.

Second Ward Councilor Doug Chapman and Councilor Avery had nothing to say.

Third Ward Councilor Don Patrick Jr and Sixth Ward Councilor Larry Macner both expressed they are glad to see movement with the wastewater treatment plant.

Mayor Michaels echoed Councilor Patrick and Councilor Macner’s comments, saying in order for the city to grow, the plant’s capacity must be increased.

“If we want to grow as a community, we have to have capacity,” Michaels said. “Without capacity we only hinder any movement forward, not only for our businesses, but also residential. It’s important that we have quality infrastructure and quality services… It’s a long time coming and long overdue… I never thought I’d sit here and say I was excited about wastewater treatment, but I am. It’s like Christmas when it comes to stuff like this because we need it.”

She also expressed her disappointment with Albany’s decision to decriminalize the sale and possession of hypodermic needles and syringes.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 3, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Municipal Building.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...