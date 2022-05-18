Fulton Common Council Approves Handful Of Resolutions During Second Meeting Of May

FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, May 17, for a second meeting this month to approve a handful of resolutions.

During public comment, Frank Castiglia Jr., a Fulton resident and Oswego County legislator spoke about recent updates with the legislature from the April 14 and May 12 meetings.

He recapped how Sixth Ward Councilor Larry Macner came to the April meeting to discuss tax credits for seniors. He recommended the city of Fulton look into the same format the county approved for tax credits. The requirements for these tax credits were not able to include just age alone as a factor, but rather also include income level, unless the process went through the state.

He also discussed a resolution passed during the May meeting regarding Leachate treatment and sludge disposal. This resolution is an intermunicipal agreement between Oswego County and the city of Oswego. Castiglia said this had also come up five years ago and he had voted against it then because it did not benefit the city of Fulton. He said he voted against it again this time around.

“Oswego County has two cities. One city is flourishing and the other city is hurting, and you’re not helping the city that’s hurting, so keep that in mind, Oswego County legislators,” Castiglia said.

Castiglia also said he would like for Fulton and the county to be painted in a better light, mentioning the Jordan Brooks case and imploring people to do say something if they see something concerning.

“We are better than what they say we are,” Castiglia said. “Make sure we stand tall and fight for our citizens and children.”

Lastly, he made note that the list of elected officials on the city’s website is not up to date.

The council then moved on to unanimously approving all items on the agenda:

Approve the minutes for the May 3 council meeting

Approve the clerk’s report for April in the amount of $14,207.25

Authorize the mayor to sign an agreement with the CSEA

Authorize the issuance of credit cards to specific city of Fulton employees Mayor Deana Michaels with a $5,000 limit DPW Commissioner CJ Smith with a $5,000 limit Incoming Clerk/Chamberlain Jodi Corsoniti with a $5,000 limit Clerk/Chamberlain Dan O’Brien with a $3,000 limit Police Chief Craig Westbrook with a $3,000 limit Fire Chief Adam Howard with a $3,000 limit

Approve bid for tree maintenance to Mid-State Lawn & Tree Service in the amount of $43,170

Authorize clerk/chamberlain to transfer remaining monies to debt services per OSC Audit. When a capital project is completed, it is necessary to have a resolution to have a final closeout of the project.

Councilor Comments

First Ward Councilor Dan Farfaglia extended his condolences to the people of Buffalo following a mass shooting on May 14. He also discussed the State Senate and Congressional District lines, saying the new lines drawn will stay that way.

Second Ward Councilor Doug Chapman had no comment.

Third Ward Councilor Don Patrick Jr. had no comment.

Fourth Ward Councilor Ethan Parkhurst had no comment.

Fifth Ward Councilor/President Audrey Avery went through the schedule of events for Memorial Day weekend, including poster making from the service clubs on Friday, May 27 and a parade on Saturday, May 28 with 82 participating organizations. Additionally, there will be vendors and food trucks that weekend as well. For more information on Memorial Day weekend in Fulton, see here.

It was later noted that flags for the watchfire on Saturday evening must be dropped off before the night of the watchfire or they cannot be included. The fire department is one of the drop off locations.

Sixth Ward Councilor Larry Macner said the annual Block Blitz is underway with his ward on the docket for Friday.

Mayor Deana Michaels offered her condolences to Buffalo and said the New York Conference of Mayors is beginning a campaign against gun violence. She said in order for a community to be better, “we have to be the change” and set the tone for future generations.

