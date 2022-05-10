FULTON – The 2022 Fulton Memorial Day Salute will be held from Friday May 27 to Sunday May 29.

This year’s celebration was co-planned by the Memorial Day Salute Committee, the city mayor’s office, members of the city council, Thank A Service Member, and CNY Community Art Center.

On Friday residents may stop by the War Memorial Building to make postcards that will be sent overseas to U.S. military members. Posters can also be made for later display on the Saturday evening watch-fire.

Saturday morning will start with a CNY Community Art Center 5K race/walk. The parade will begin after the race. It will proceed from east to the west along Route 3 ending at the War Memorial Building where there will be entertainment, food, and activities in the Community Ice Arena. Saturday evening the second annual Fulton Watch-Fire sponsored by Thank A Service Member will be held between the ballfield and Lake Neatahwanta.

The close of the 2022 Memorial Day Salute will be celebrated Sunday at dusk with fireworks over Lake Neatahwanta.

Due to the increasing rate of COVID-19 in Oswego County, the committee encourages the public to be responsible and considerate in protecting yourself and others from the virus. Mask wearing and social distancing provide strong protection from virus transmission.

For more information on activities, times, and locations check the Facebook pages Memorial Day Salute Fulton NY, Thank A Service Member, and CNY Community Arts Center.

