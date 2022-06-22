FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, June 21, when it approved resolutions having to do with improving the shoreline canal at Davis Standard.

During public comment, the city addressed the concern of smells wafting into the city from a long-burning silo fire in Volney. The issue, brought up by Fulton resident and county legislator Frank Castiglia Jr., has been ongoing since Fall 2021.

Fulton Fire Department Chief Adam Howard spoke to provide more information on what it is and how the city has been trying to respond to it. Howard said he was first made aware of the fire in early October and the city has been in discussions with the Department of Environmental Conservation since.

Also discussed during public comment was a CiTi BOCES project, which is on the agenda for a public hearing at the next meeting, Tuesday, July 12. Assistant Superintendent for Instruction at CiTi Roseann Bayne spoke about how in order for CiTi to lease a space for its proposed project, it needs to be zoned for education.

The last person to speak during public comment was resident Mandy H., who expressed she is upset with negativity on social media regarding a local attorney and some common councilors. She also said many people like to complain on social media, but never actually do anything to make the issue better.

The council then moved on to approving all ten items on the agenda. The first three resolutions all have to do with the Davis Standard shoreline, which has been eroding.

Authorize the mayor to execute a grant agreement with the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation in regards to the Pathfinder Canal Towpath Trail and Green Infrastructure Improvements Project.

Authorization and appropriation of a minimum of 10% (of eligible project costs of $1,030,000) of local match as required by the Green Innovation Grant Program agreement for the Pathfinder Canal Towpath Trail and Green Infrastructure Improvements Project. The maximum local of the local match shall not exceed $114,445. The mayor may increase this local match if additional project funding is required.

Resolution determining that the proposed Pathfinder Canal Towpath Trail and Green Infrastructure Improvements Project is a ‘Type 1 Action’ and will not have a significant adverse impact on the environment. Full documentation can be found in the agenda. Mayor Deana Michaels explained that the shoreline at Davis Standard has been eroding and is impacting the manufacturer’s loading dock. With the funding the city has received so far, they will be able to focus on one end of the canal and when more funding is achieved, focus on finishing the project.

Resolution to authorize city clerk/chamberlain to expend Police Department Reserve Account monies for qualified expenditure.

Authorize the Department of Public Works commissioner to sign a 2022 paving contract in the amount of $703,260.20 with Costello Blacktop Paving, Inc. for various streets in the city of Fulton. This will not include the paving of 481 as it will be separate.

Authorize the mayor to sign and execute a five-year site lease agreement with T-Mobile Northeast.

Move the normal Common Council meeting from Tuesday, July 5, to Tuesday, July 12.

Authorize the mayor to sign and execute the deputy city clerk contract agreement for Heather McCoy.

Authorize mayor to sign and execute city clerk/chamberlain contract agreement for Jodi B. Corsoniti.

Resolution to waive the $25 police examination fee for the test date September 17, 2022.

Following the agenda, the council bid farewell to City Clerk/Chamberlain Dan O’Brien. After over 30 years of working for the city, he will be retiring at the end of the month. Jodi Corsoniti will be taking over the position.

Mayor Deana Michaels thanked O’Brien for his work, especially with helping her transition into her position as mayor.

O’Brien said while he will miss everyone, he will still be around the community helping out where he can.

Councilor Comments:

First Ward Councilor Dan Farfaglia asked the community if they see a Price Chopper shopping cart outside the parking lot to please return it or call the store and they will come out to get it.

Second Ward Councilor Doug Chapman thanked everyone for coming.

Third Ward Councilor Don Patrick Jr. thanked resident Mandy for her comments, saying that “keyboard wizards” should help out and volunteer to make the city better. He also congratulated O’Brien and thanked him for his years working for the city.

Fourth Ward Councilor Ethan Parkhurst congratulated Corsonsiti on her promotion and wished O’Brien a joyful retirement. He thanked the DPW and Parks and Rec for helping out with making improvements to a local park.

Fifth Ward Councilor/President Audrey Avery thanked Mandy for her comments and agreed that they are adults and need to move on and do their jobs. She also thanked O’Brien and said he will be missed.

Sixth Ward Councilor Larry Macner thanked Mandy, a Barton and Loguidice representative and department heads for coming to the meeting, and he thanked O’Brien for his work, especially with the city budget each year. He also welcomed Corsoniti.

Mayor Deana Michaels agreed with what Mandy had to say, challenging the council to focus on the legislative work on hand. She also said the public can view Downtown Revitalization Initiative project posters in the Municipal Building.

The next scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Municipal Building.

