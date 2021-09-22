FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met briefly last night, Tuesday, September 21, for two public hearings and to approve a few resolutions.

One person spoke during public comment. Sarah Fay represented the Fulton Public Library and updated the community on the progress of renovating the children’s room in the library.

The library has been raising money for new bookshelves, furniture, carpet, activity centers, a mini-maker space and repainting the walls. Fay said the library is close to meeting its fundraising goal. She also encouraged residents to get a library card as September is Library Month.

The council held a public hearing on granting OH Properties (Oswego Health) a special use permit for signage at 98 N 2nd St. According to city code, the sign must be at least 8 feet above the crest of the road.

A representative of OH Properties was the only person to speak during this public hearing. Tom Pelis, director of real estate and construction for Oswego Health, said the sign in question already exists, but they would like to move it 6 feet back toward the property so it is not on New York State Department of Transportation property. The sign rests on the ground.

The council decided to wait to speak with the codes department on the issue before making a decision and left the public hearing open.

At the second public hearing of the night, which was on the proposed change to city code Chapter 601 “Abandoned Vehicles,” no one spoke.

The council then voted to approve the amendment unanimously, except for First Ward Tom Kenyon who has not returned to the council since he announced at the June 8 meeting it would be his last.

Next on the agenda, the council approved the minutes from the September 7 meeting.

The fourth item on the agenda to award a bid for gasoline and diesel fuel was pulled to wait for the Department of Public Works commissioner’s review.

There will be two public hearings at the next meeting, Tuesday, October 5 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Municipal Building. The first will be on Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) HOME Program Grant applications. The second will be on CDBG Microenterprise Grant applications.

The council meeting ended with President Audrey Avery polling the council. The council largely thanked those in attendance for coming and wished them a nice evening.

Fourth Ward Councilor John Kenyon spoke on his approval on how Foster Park is looking.

Sixth Ward Councilor Larry Macner thanked those who attended the September 17 POW/MIA 9/11 remembrance ceremony by the Veterans Committee and local media for sharing his 9/11 story.

President Avery later requested in an email to Oswego County Today to add that the council has decided to increase its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding for not-for-profits to $50,000. This will be voted on in October.

Mayor Deana Michaels was absent from the meeting.

The agenda for last night’s meeting can be found here.

