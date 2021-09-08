FULTON – The City of Fulton Common Council met last night, September 7, and passed a number of resolutions, including to hold two public hearings at the next meeting in two weeks.

Mayor Deana Michaels began the meeting with a moment of silence for the late Norman “Jay” Foster, who served on the council as a councilor and as president.

Agenda:

A public hearing was opened to hear the community’s thoughts on the city’s proposed comprehensive plan. This is a document detailing the city’s vision for its future and is redone every five to ten years to act as a guide for all city departments and initiatives to keep in mind.

Noone spoke at this time, but the public hearing was kept open for residents to submit their feedback to the city. The full comprehensive plan can be found here.

The council approved:

The minutes for the last meeting, August 3

The city clerk’s report for July in the amount of $7,486.95

The city clerk/chamberlain to advertise for a public hearing for a special use permit for OH Properties, Inc. to be held during a special Common Council meeting on September 21 beginning at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Municipal Building. The proposition is for Oswego Health (OH Properties, Inc.) to be able to have a 60”x84” illuminated double sided pylon sign at 98 N. Second Street, which must be 8’ above the crest of the road according to codes.

The city clerk/chamberlain to advertise for a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the city code, Chapter 601 “Vehicles, Abandoned” to be held at the September 21 meeting. The proposed change can be found beginning on page 25 of the agenda .

An established fee of $150 for a special use permit for OH Properties, Inc.

The sale of 506 Utica St. to James and Catherine Trowbridge in the amount of $500.

To dispose of “spoil” material at the former Nestle site that have no value or usable purpose for the city

The city clerk/chamberlain to advertise for sealed bids for demolition of various city owned properties. Bids may be submitted to the city clerk/chamberlain’s office until Friday, October 1, at 2 p.m.

The city clerk/chamberlain to advertise for sealed bids for general cleanup of properties in the city (clarified to not be city owned properties.) Bids may be submitted to the city clerk/chamberlain’s office until Friday, October 1, at 2 p.m.

To transfer $400,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Fulton Community Development Agency for approved uses for economic development and small business support.

The city clerk/chamberlain to advertise for sealed bids for gasoline and diesel fuel. Bids may be submitted to the city clerk/chamberlain’s office until Monday, September 20, at 2 p.m.

Lastly, this item was not on the original agenda: To adopt a grievance procedure requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

There were also three notations that Mayor Deana Michaels has appointed Marie Mankiewicz and Brittney Jerred to the Zoning Board of Appeals (these positions expire August 28, 2024), and Jeffrey Kinney to the Fire and Police Commission, which expires December 31, 2021.

Before the agenda, one person spoke during public comment. Frank N., owner of Smokin’ Embers, spoke on his frustration with drug trafficking near his restaurant and its impact on his business.

Councilor Comments:

Mayor Deana Michaels – Thanked the councilors for their work.

“I want to give recognition for the work that the council put in for a lot of what’s on this agenda,” Michaels said. “They’ve been putting a lot of effort towards looking at things that are in our codes, looking at items that need to be addressed, such as abandoned vehicles.”

She said the current law regarding abandoned vehicles does not work well, and the council would like to change it.

“It takes a long time to see the fruits of your labor, and to see these things come to fruition is really rewarding,” Michaels said. “The same goes for the comprehensive plan… That’s been a lot of hard work.”

The Carpenter’s local will be donating its time to the community during the fall by helping to beautify the city.

She also commented on Frank N.’s statements during public comments.

“We are looking at every way possible to address the issue,” Michaels said. “Unfortunately this business is in a location where the property owners themselves are not being responsible property owners in the sense they are not helping to address the issue. And unfortunately this business owner is paying the price for that, and that’s not fair to him.”

Michaels said it is for issues such as these that the council is looking at amending the city’s nuisance abatement law as a tool to deal with the most problematic of issues and find other solutions before getting to that point.

Later she also said the city will be holding a small ceremony for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. That will be held at Bullhead Point at 2 p.m. on September 11, and a procession will follow.

Lastly, she expects to see some Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects to begin by the end of the year.

First Ward, Tom Kenyon – absent

Second Ward, Doug Chapman – Welcomed Mankiewicz, Jerred and Kinney to their new positions. (Most of the other councilors touched on this as well.)

Third Ward, Don Patrick Jr. – Discussed school being back in session, reminding drivers to never go around a school bus when it is stopped. Lastly, he thanked Parks and Rec Director Chris Waldron for the work he has put in at North Bay Campgrounds.

Fourth Ward, John Kenyon – Spoke on progress made within the city, saying that while sometimes it may not look like it right away, the city is moving forward.

Fifth Ward/President, Audrey Avery – Said the small business grants through the ARPA funds in the hands of the CDA are a great opportunity.

Sixth Ward, Larry Macner – Spoke well of DPW and Commissioner CJ Smith for the progress of paving roads. With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 around the corner, he spoke on his experience, which can be found here. He said Friday, September 17, the Fulton Veterans Council will hold a POW/MIA 9/11 remembrance ceremony across the street of the Municipal Building. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will provide coffee and doughnuts in the Community Room following the ceremony.

The next council meeting will be Tuesday, September 21 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Municipal Building. The meeting agenda and its documents can be found here.

CORRECTION: Oswego County Today believed the 20th anniversary ceremony 0f 9/11 was to be held on September 11, but was held on September 10. We apologize for this mistake.

