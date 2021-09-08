To the Editor,

This year marks the 30th year I deployed with my Air National Guard unit to “Operation Desert Shield/Operation Desert Storm.” On September 11, 2021, it also marks the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, 2001, that terrible day that our Nation was attacked by terrorists.

I was deployed with other members of my Air National Guard unit, to Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB), Saudi Arabia in early August of 2001. I was a Jet Engine mechanic, and along with other F-16 aircraft maintenance personnel, our jobs were to keep our F-16’s mission capable, so that our Pilots could enforce the Southern No-Fly Zone, which was “Operation Southern Watch.”

On Tuesday, September 11, 2001, we were returning to Hancock Field, Syracuse, which was my home base for my Air National Guard unit, the 174th Fighter Wing. Approximately two hours away from Syracuse, our Aircraft Commander said that an aircraft had just hit one of the Twin Towers in New York City.

Our group on that aircraft were mostly aircraft maintainers of various aircraft systems, so we thought that this must have been an aircraft system malfunction of some type.

The next radio transmissions we heard, were about the other Twin Tower building, the Pentagon, and the aircraft that crashed in Pennsylvania. The inside of the aircraft went from the sounds of happy people, returning home from a long, HOT deployment, to total silence, with everyone in total disbelief, that something like this just happened.

We were informed, that the airspace in the United States was closed, and that we were being diverted to an “unknown” location, north of Syracuse, NY, and that our Country was under attack.

We eventually landed at Gander, Newfoundland, but had to stay on board our aircraft, until other diverted aircraft had landed, and were parked at this small airport.

By days end on that Tuesday, 38 mostly wide-bodied aircraft, had landed at Gander. We spent Tuesday night on board our aircraft, and luckily, there were about three seats for one person to “enjoy.” Early Wednesday morning, we were escorted and processed by the Royal Canadian mounted Police, to a small church in downtown Gander. On Wednesday night, for the first time, we saw replays of the terrorists flying aircraft into the Twin Towers.

Again, there was total silence, and you could’ve heard a pin drop during those terrible moments, while watching the TV.

I personally, will never, ever forget the compassion, friendliness, and out-pouring of support from the people of Gander, Newfoundland. They set up cots, sleeping bags to rest on. They cooked wonderful food, to feed us. They arranged computer terminals, to e-mail our friends and loved ones back in the States.

Early Friday morning, we were number two, in the line-up of 38 aircraft to depart Gander, and return to Syracuse, after the U.S. airspace was opened up. Just like our generations experienced the attack on Pearl Harbor, this was our modern day scenario, of our Country once again, being attacked.

I hope that everyone remembers our Men and Women in our Armed Forces in their daily thoughts and prayers, especially those stationed overseas, and those in harm’s way.

God Bless the U.S.A. !

-Lawrence E. Macner

MSgt. USAF, Ret.

City of Fulton 6th Ward Councilor

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...