FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, June 15 for a special meeting and to hold a public hearing on rental permits in the city.

Public Comment session:

During public comment period, Deb and her husband, Bill, expressed their disappointment with the upkeep of North Bay Campgrounds, that there is nothing for children to do, that the sites they normally enjoy staying at are only available for seasonal campers, and the condition of the city’s roads and parking lots.

Bill also recommended moving the pavilion at the campgrounds to a more prominent area to hold events that can make money to put toward improving the campgrounds.

Frank Castiglia Jr. recommended to the council to look at paving roads in the city differently; instead of taking care of it every two years, to do it differently one bit at a time to make it last for 10 years.

He also brought up the question if the council had enough councilors present to be able to officially conduct business and vote. First Ward Councilor Tom Kenyon and Sixth Ward Councilor Larry Macner were absent and Third Ward Councilor Don Patrick Jr. was virtually present via a video call. The remaining three councilors and the mayor were physically present.

The governor ended COVID-19 restrictions that same day, which Castiglia assumed also ended the Executive Order No. 202.1

According to the New York Conference of Mayors, the executive order permits “any public body to meet and take such actions authorized by law without allowing the public to be physically present at the meeting. The order also authorizes public bodies to meet remotely by conference call or similar service.”

Mayor Michaels and the council then took some time to see if they could find any updated information on the matter, but could not find anything with those details posted that day.

“What my recommendation is we move forward with the meeting with the last known information we have, which says it’s still [in effect until] June 24, and recognizing that there may be additional changes to the Executive Order [No. 202.1] that were noted today, but that we’re not privy to that information right now, so we need to further research that,” Michaels said.

She said if something changes and they have to redo the meeting, they will call NYCOM for guidance.

Public Hearing:

The public hearing on amending city code Chapter 152-J “Housing Maintenance-Rental Permits” was then opened to the public. The proposed change to the city code is to decrease the length of the permit from five years to three years, while keeping the fee of $50 per unit the same. A public hearing regarding this same chapter was held in August 2020.

One person spoke during last night’s public hearing – Frank Castiglia Jr. He said he agreed that the time period should be decreased to three years, but was concerned that this change would put even more strain on the codes department.

He said a code violation they could miss at a property can seem small to some people, but a big issue to other people, and can deter people outside of Fulton from wanting to come into the city and spending their money there.

Michaels responded to his concerns by explaining that they have worked with the codes department to find ways to better streamline the process, and even hired someone with experience specifically relevant to that effort.

“We took it from what Oswego does,” Michaels said. “Oswego has a rental permit application right now that allows you to fill it out and to hand it in… There’s a waiver on there that shifts that responsibility to [the property owner] that says ‘Yes, I say that I am in full compliance.’”

She said that allows the codes department to not have to fully inspect every single property if the property owner signs that waiver. She also said they have three official code enforcement officers, newer vehicles for the codes department, and a revamped electronic work order system.

The council will vote on the change to the city code during a special meeting on Friday, June 18, at 3 p.m.

Agenda:

The council then approved the following items on the agenda:

The council approved to extend receipt of payments on property tax installment agreements, despite owing 2020 fiscal year property taxes, expiring August 31, 2021.

The council also approved the Department of Public Works Commissioner to sign a bid and contract with Costello Blacktop Paving in the amount of $939,397.50 for milling and paving various roads in the city this year. Mayor Michaels later said this will be about a total of six miles of road.

Council Comments:

Michaels said First Ward Council Tom Kenyon would not be joining them that night, and that he would be out until further notice.

Second Ward Councilor Doug Chapman – Said he will look into the campgrounds, and is glad to see that some of the city roads will be paved.

Third Ward Councilor Don Patrick Jr. (via video call) – Said it felt good to be somewhat back to the council, hopes to be back in the near future and is taking his recovery slowly. He said he appreciates the help he has been given since he’s been out.

Fourth Ward Councilor John Kenyon – Said he has never been a fan of premium spots for seasonal campers at the campgrounds, and that he believes some of those spots should be left for out-of-towners.

Fifth Ward Councilor/President Audrey Avery – Made note to remind residents that the DPW will not be picking up yard waste from July 1 to September 1, with the exception in the event of a large storm, and that residents can bring their yard waste at any time to the yard waste drop site for free. More information can be found here. She also gave an update on a project at Vorhees Park. With the help of the Fulton Block Builders, a grant has allowed them to replace the concrete around a statue, and it should be done within a few weeks.

Mayor Deana Michaels – Reflected on the input the community has brought forth during all the common council meetings, and how sometimes it can be frustrating knowing they are not meeting the community’s expectations. She said she talks about the issues brought to them and how they can find a solution to them.

“Hearing from the community is really the key to all of this, and while sometimes it gets heated and sometimes it’s difficult to hear the feedback, it’s always necessary to hear the feedback,” Michaels said.

She said one of the issues brought up often, the fire hydrant near Kinney’s, is being addressed. They called in Dig Safe, and the goal is to start repairing the hydrant Thursday, or as soon as the Dig Safe comes through and is approved.

“The plan is to move that hydrant across the sidewalk to the grassy area because we know it’s been hit by vehicles,” Michaels said. “So that is being worked on and a work order is in.”

She also said the process of painting and cleaning up the city fire hydrants began June 5 and hopes for it to be done this month. In addition, she said she is excited to get some roads paved, and had a meeting that day about how the city can implement a sidewalk program to start addressing sidewalk issues one neighborhood at a time.

There will be a special council meeting this Friday, June 18, at 3 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

The agenda and related documents for last night’s meeting can be found here.

