FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met for the first time for 2022 yesterday, January 1, and re-elected Audrey Avery as president, along with several appointments.

The council unanimously approved all items on the agenda:

Elect Fifth Ward Councilor Avery as president for 2022.

Designate the Valley News as the official city newspaper.

Authorize the clerk/chamberlain toa adjust various expenditure accounts to the end of the 2021 fiscal year.

Authorize clerk/chamberlain to increase estimated revenues in the amount of insurance recovery monies.

Authorize the Records Management Officer to destroy records that no longer serve a purposeful life.

Authorize the Utility Billing Supervisor to purchase postage.

Reappoint Jodi Cosoniti as registrar of Vital Statistics.

Reappoint Cassandra Jones as secretary of the Planning Commission.

Appoint the following as Commissioners of Deeds for a two year term expiring December 31, 2023: Jeremy Alagarin, Charles Avery, Christian E. Brown, Charles Burlingham, Joann Cavalier, Jacob Chernesky, Jodi Corsoniti, Micheal Curtis, Christian Dempsey, Brian Dumas, Andrew Golden, Sophia Graves, David Hall Jr., Sean Hanks, Rick N. Hahn, Brandon Harris, Mary Ann Hayle, Edward Hogan, Lucas H. Hollenbeck, Jeremy Hutchinson, Christopher Jones, Cassandra Jones Victor Kaufman, Garren Kuney, Brandon S. Lanning, Joshua Le Vea, Steven Lunn, Tracie Murphy, Kaitlyn McCue, Jarrett Marino, Joli Marino, Heather McCoy, Christopher Okun, Thomas Pappa, Donald Patrick, Joshua Schindler, Zachary Scribner, Andria Simoneau, Laurie Smith, Charles Smith, Jo Smith, Justin Sweeting, Ryan Sweeting, Lisa Syrell, David Wallace, Craig Westbrook, and Thomas Yawger.

Appointment of Common Council Standing Committees: Audit and Finance Committee: Councilor Don Patrick Jr., Councilor Avery, Councilor Larry Macner, City Clerk/Chamberlain Dan O’Brien, Jodi Corsoniti Community Development Committee: All council members, Mayor Deana Michaels, Community Development Agency director Legislative Committee: All council members, Mayor Michaels

Recreation Committee: Councilor Doug Chapman, Councilor Dan Farfaglia, Councilor Ethan Parkhurst, Mayor Michaels, Chris Waldron Public Works Committee: All council members, Mayor Michaels, DPW Commissioner CJ Smith

Appoint Dave McCann to the Electrical Board

Appoint Cassandra Jones as secretary of the Zoning Board of Appeals

Appoint Christine Patrick to Fire and Police Commission

Reappoint Bernie Caprin to the Zoning Board of Appeals

Reappoint Beth Nicholson, Deb Ely, Jeff Kinney, and Mark Pollock to the Fire and Police Commission

Reappoint Peter Palmer as city historian.

Councilor Comments:

First Ward Councilor Dan Farfaglia thanked his predecessor Tom Kenyon for his time serving on the council and the school board, and he recognized the Fulton Sunrise Rotary club for their work to make Foster Park more accessible. Lastly he said he looks forward to working with everyone on the council and wished those in attendance a Happy New Year.

Second Ward Councilor Doug Chapman also said Happy New Year and is glad to be working with the council members.

Third Ward Councilor Don Patrick Jr. welcomed Farfaglia and Parkhurst, said he expects 2022 to be a challenging and prosperous year, and wished everyone a Happy New Year.

Fourth Ward Councilor Ethan Parkhurst expressed his gratitude in being elected to serve on the council and said during his term he will listen and learn from his fellow councilors, the mayor, the chamberlain and department heads.

Fifth Ward Councilor/President Audrey Avery wished everyone a Happy New Year, said she is honored to have been re-elected as council president, welcomed Farfaglia and Parkhurst, and said she looks forward to working with the council this term.

Sixth Ward Councilor Larry Macner said Happy New Year and he hopes that 2022 will be better than 2021 with the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) moving along. He welcomed Farfaglia and Parkhurst, and lastly recognized members of the press in attendance.

Mayor Deana Michaels wished everyone a Happy New Year and said the council is going to get to work. She said she expects to get some DRI projects started early this year. She shared that the city was awarded some grant money, however did not receive all the grant money they had hoped for and will present some challenges, but is confident they can overcome it.

Lastly, she reminded everyone to wear a face mask, social distance, consider getting vaccinated and booster shots in order to “kick COVID in the butt and send it down the road.”

