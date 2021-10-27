Fulton Family YMCA Fitness Center Open 24/7

FULTON – Adults who want to hit the treadmill late on Sunday night, lift weights at 3 a.m. on a Wednesday or get some cardio work in on a holiday can now come to the Fulton Family YMCA, as the agency’s Fitness Center will now be open every hour of every day.

The 24-hour Fitness Center adds to the YMCA’s growing roster of programs and services aimed at improving the quality of life in the Fulton area.

“We know that people are busy and the times they have to exercise may not correspond to our business hours,” said Amy Leotta, Executive Director. “We’re excited to be able to offer the Fitness Center around the clock so adults can make use of the YMCA on their schedules. We hope that new members will use this opportunity to learn about the many programs and services we offer to improve the lives of children, teens, adults and seniors that go far beyond any traditional gym.”

The Fitness Center is equipped with everything necessary for a well-rounded workout, including Precor treadmills, elliptical machines, and ARC trainers as well as the newest Adaptive Motion Trainers. Two Precor steppers have recently joined the cardio mix. All new pieces have access to Cardio Theater with screens on 10 pieces and four flat screen TVs for the rest of the room. All are accessed with personal headsets. In addition, we also offer a full circuit of HOIST strength equipment.

Access to the Fitness Center after business hours requires a key fob, which will allow access only to the fitness area. Locker rooms, the gym, pool and other areas will not be available, and no staff will be in the building during those times. A member must be 18 years or older to have a key fob. There are security cameras inside and outside the building and a first aid kit and a phone will be available in the Fitness Center.

Existing members can purchase an after-hour fob for a one-time fee of $10 per person. The YMCA is offering a special Fitness Center-only membership for $30 per month through December. Memberships will cost $35 per month after that.

Visitors are not allowed to come in with an after-hour member. Call the YMCA at 315-598-9622 or visit fultonymca.org for more information and instructions on how to sign up.

The Fulton Family YMCA is part of a powerful association of men, women and children committed to bringing about lasting personal and social change. With a focus on nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the community health and well-being and providing opportunities to give back and support neighbors, the Y enables youth, adults, families and communities to be healthy, confident, connected and secure.

