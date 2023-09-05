FULTON, NY – Wes Dean visited Fulton Sunrise Rotary to share the fascinating history of the former Fulton Gauchos. Once well known in the area, and in the world of drum and bugle corps, it has been 40 years since the group last performed.

The Gauchos were comprised of young men up to the age of 22. Most began their time with the band during their high school years. The original Gauchos were organized in 1960 as an adult corps that performed until 1967. The youth group began in 1966 under the guidance of Ed Tryniski. In 1971 the corps was opened to females. Interest was high with 75 girls competing for the 25 open positions. By 1977 Fulton Gauchos were 120 strong and the largest group in our area.

Fulton Gauchos performed across the country up to 40 times a year. Most of their music had a Latin influence which was enhanced by their gaucho style uniforms. The dedication of the parent group, The Amigos, kept the group financed at a cost of nearly $30,000 per year.

In 1976 they won First Place in the Class A International Championship. Wes aged out of the group in 1977, but his love for all the Gauchos offered young people and the community brought him back in 1979 as the director. Sadly, the expense of maintaining Fulton Gauchos caused the group to disband in 1983.

Recently a Fulton Gaucho Alumni and Friends group was organized. They held their first reunion this summer in Fulton. They are working with the city in an effort to create a permanent artistic tribute to the group with the possibility of it being erected near the Fulton War Memorial. Public support and funding efforts are now underway. For more information and to see photos and reels visit “Fulton Gauchos Alumni & Friends” on Facebook.

For more information of Fulton Sunrise Rotary visit “Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club” on Facebook. The club meets Friday mornings at 7:00 a.m. at Mimi’s Restaurant in Fulton.

