Fulton Man Arrested For Manslaughter

FULTON – On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Juan Rivera, 47, of Fulton, New York, was arrested for Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree.

Rivera’s charges are from an incident that occurred on January 29, 2022. An extensive investigation by the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, spanning several months, determined that Rivera was operating a vehicle on Tubbs Road in the Town of Mexico where he was involved in a traffic accident when his vehicle collided with a pole.

Juan’s passenger, his girlfriend at the time, Rebecca Fink, exited the vehicle after the accident. Juan and Rebecca were then involved in a domestic dispute ending with Juan running her over with the vehicle and placing her severely injured body back in the passenger seat.

Juan then fled the scene in the damaged vehicle and was found by a Sheriff’s Deputy parked on the side of West Stone Road in New Haven. Fink was transported from West Stone Road to the hospital where she died days later.

Rivera is to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court this evening.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone who has information, especially a yet to be identified good Samaritan who stopped on Tubbs Road and interacted with Rivera and Fink, is encouraged to call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.

