Fulton Man Arrested Three Times Within Six Hours

April 5, 2022 Contributor
FULTON – According to police, Derik M. Winn, 33, was arrested on multiple charges on Sunday morning, April 3, three separate times.

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at approximately 3:03 a.m., Winn was arrested after a vehicle and traffic stop. 

He was charged with the following:

  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree- Unclassified Misdemeanor
  • Unlicensed Operator- Violation
  • Uninspected Motor Vehicle- Violation
  • Unregistered Motor Vehicle- Violation
  • No/Inadequate Lights- Violation

On the same date, at approximately 5:54 a.m.,Winn was arrested after a vehicle and traffic stop. 

He was charged with the following:

  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree- Unclassified Misdemeanor
  • Uninspected Motor Vehicle- Violation
  • Operating Vehicle without Insurance- Violation
  • Moved from Lane Unsafely- Violation
  • Unregistered Motor Vehicle- Violation
  • Unlicensed Operator- Violation
  • Inadequate Muffler- Violation

On the same date, at approximately 8:23 a.m., Derik M. Winn was arrested after a vehicle and traffic stop. 

He was charged with the following:

  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree- Unclassified Misdemeanor
  • Unlicensed Operator- Violation
  • Unregistered Motor Vehicle- Violation
  • Uninspected Motor Vehicle—Violation
  • Operating Vehicle without Insurance- Violation

On March 9, 2022 at approximately 10:38 a.m., Winn was arrested after an officer attempted to perform a vehicle and traffic stop for speeding in a school zone, on the vehicle Winn was driving. According to police, Winn accelerated his vehicle and refused to stop. He led the officer in a pursuit into the Town of Granby where Winn lost control of the vehicle that he was driving, crashing into a garage.  Shortly thereafter, the vehicle was reported as stolen. 

Winn was charged with the following:

  • Speeding in a School Zone- Violation
  • Failed to Comply with Lawful Order- Violation
  • Unlicensed Operator- Violation
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree- Unclassified Misdemeanor
  • Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle- A Misdemeanor

On each occasion, Winn was released per New York State Bail Reform, as his charges did not fit the requirements for bail or arraignment. 

1 Comment

  1. we definatly do need a whole lot more of this BS bail reform.How do we shut this crap down?

