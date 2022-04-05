FULTON – According to police, Derik M. Winn, 33, was arrested on multiple charges on Sunday morning, April 3, three separate times.

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at approximately 3:03 a.m., Winn was arrested after a vehicle and traffic stop.

He was charged with the following:

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree- Unclassified Misdemeanor

Unlicensed Operator- Violation

Uninspected Motor Vehicle- Violation

Unregistered Motor Vehicle- Violation

No/Inadequate Lights- Violation

On the same date, at approximately 5:54 a.m.,Winn was arrested after a vehicle and traffic stop.

He was charged with the following:

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree- Unclassified Misdemeanor

Uninspected Motor Vehicle- Violation

Operating Vehicle without Insurance- Violation

Moved from Lane Unsafely- Violation

Unregistered Motor Vehicle- Violation

Unlicensed Operator- Violation

Inadequate Muffler- Violation

On the same date, at approximately 8:23 a.m., Derik M. Winn was arrested after a vehicle and traffic stop.

He was charged with the following:

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree- Unclassified Misdemeanor

Unlicensed Operator- Violation

Unregistered Motor Vehicle- Violation

Uninspected Motor Vehicle—Violation

Operating Vehicle without Insurance- Violation

On March 9, 2022 at approximately 10:38 a.m., Winn was arrested after an officer attempted to perform a vehicle and traffic stop for speeding in a school zone, on the vehicle Winn was driving. According to police, Winn accelerated his vehicle and refused to stop. He led the officer in a pursuit into the Town of Granby where Winn lost control of the vehicle that he was driving, crashing into a garage. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle was reported as stolen.

Winn was charged with the following:

Speeding in a School Zone- Violation

Failed to Comply with Lawful Order- Violation

Unlicensed Operator- Violation

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree- Unclassified Misdemeanor

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle- A Misdemeanor

On each occasion, Winn was released per New York State Bail Reform, as his charges did not fit the requirements for bail or arraignment.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...