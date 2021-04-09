TOWN OF CLAY, NY – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the serious motorcycle crash that occurred yesterday evening on Morgan Road in the Town of Clay, which has now claimed the life of a Fulton man.

Yesterday, April 8, at approximately 6:10 p.m., sheriff’s deputies along with rescue personnel responded to the southbound lanes of Morgan Road at Avon Parkway for a serious crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Deputies investigating the crash report that a male driver of a Saturn SUV was attempting to make a left turn from northbound Morgan Road onto Avon Parkway when his vehicle collided with a motorcycle that was traveling southbound on Morgan Road.

The adult male motorcyclist, who has been identified as 21-year-old Maliek Edwards of Fulton was transported to Upstate University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Saturn sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Upstate University Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by members of the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.