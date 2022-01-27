ALBANY, NY – Fulton Mayor Deana M. Michaels of the City of Fulton has been appointed to serve on the Executive Committee of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials (NYCOM).

Mayor Francis X. Murray of the Village of Rockville Centre, President of NYCOM, made the selection.

In announcing the appointment, Murray said, “Mayor Michaels is a proven municipal leader, with a wide range of experience and success. Her focus on quality-of-life issues and active advocacy on behalf of local governments will be a tremendous asset to NYCOM as we represent our city and village members.”

“NYCOM plays a very important role as the legislative advocate for cities and villages, and also guides elected and appointed officials in our efforts to be effective and innovative,” Michaels said. “The organization works diligently on our behalf and seeks input from its members about the most pressing issues we face. I am honored to be appointed to this position of leadership within NYCOM.”

Michaels was elected mayor of the City of Fulton in 2018, and also serves as CEO/Board Chairwoman of the Fulton Community Development Agency. Her administration is focused on quality- of-life and revitalizing Fulton for all who visit, work and live there.

The highlights of her time in office include: recipient of New York State’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI); improved infrastructure efforts that include expansive paving projects, new waterfront walking paths, bridge repairs, improved snow removal efforts and an extensive Wastewater Management Plant upgrade; addressing neighborhood blight through stronger code enforcement and area “Block Blitz” events; and safety programs including canine patrol, bike patrol, Safe Exchange Area, Officer Ward Assignments and a comprehensive Police Reinvention Plan.

In addition to serving as an elected official, Deana has worked in the banking industry for over 26 years. She is a graduate of Stonier Graduate School of Banking with an Executive Leadership Certification from Wharton Business School.

The New York State Conference of Mayors is the statewide association representing New York’s cities and villages. Since 1910, NYCOM has united local government officials in an active network of legislative advocacy, legal guidance, technical assistance and municipal training.

Press release from NYCOM.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...