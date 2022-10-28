FULTON, NY – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels was among the attendees at the invitation-only announcement by U.S. President Joe Biden, on the investment by Micron at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse yesterday, Thursday, October 27.

“It was a tremendous honor to have been invited to this historic occasion featuring the president of the United States,” Michaels said. “The president said he has never been more optimistic about America’s future, and I am tremendously optimistic about the positive impact this $100 billion investment by Micron will have on Fulton and Oswego County. Fulton is only a 15-minute drive from the White Pine Commerce park. Developments like the revitalization of Nestle’s former Building 30 will add to our housing stock and make it an easy commute to Clay. Our Downtown Revitalization Initiative developments in new housing, local industrial growth, and recreation revitalization, we are sure to attract Micron employees to live here. In addition, we look forward to working with them as they move forward in developing the largest facility of its kind in our country—right here in our neck of the woods. It’s a win-win for us all. “

