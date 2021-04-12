Fulton Police Arrest Mother Twice In One Week For Endangering Welfare Of Child

FULTON – Fulton Police Department reports a Fulton mother has been arrested twice within one week for allegedly endangering the welfare of a one year old child and a four year old child. The children’s father was also charged the second time.

On April 7, 2021, Fulton Police arrested Cyndal M. Fredenburg, 33 years old, of Fulton, for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child.

It is alleged that on April 4, 2021, she provided inadequate supervision of her children, leading to her one year old child falling from a second story window at her residence. The child sustained a head wound which required emergency treatment at a hospital. She was arraigned in Fulton City Court by Judge Hawthorne and released on her own recognizance.

Today, April 12, 2021 Fredenburg was arrested again for endangering the welfare of a child. It is alleged that yesterday, April 11, 2021, she again provided inadequate supervision of her children, thereby allowing a different, four year old child, to wander from her residence. The child was unattended in a park a few blocks from the residence, and the mother was not aware of this until the police returned the child to her approximately ten minutes after he left the residence.

According to police, the child’s father, Christopher W. Fredenburg, 38 years old, was also in the home during this incident, and failed to provide adequate supervision.

Police say he was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Both parents were held and arraigned in Fulton City Court by Judge Hawthorne. Both were released on their own recognizance.

The police department reported that Child Protective Services were notified of both incidents when they occurred. At this time, the children remain in the custody of their parents.

