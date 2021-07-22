FULTON – Yesterday, July 21, members of the Fulton Police Department responded to Oswego Urgent Care in Fulton for a male with wounds from an assault.

According to police, the victim had earlier gone to a residence in the 200 block of W. First St. S. for the purposes of meeting an escort. After entering the apartment, the female escort fled to another room, while a man emerged and demanded the victim give him money.

When the victim refused, the male pushed the victim and then cut him with a machete.

The victim was able to flee the scene and drove himself to Urgent Care where he received treatment for large lacerations that needed to be closed with sutures.

As a result of the investigation, the following people were arrested later in the evening at their residence:

Jerry Pizarro, 33 years old, of Fulton

Charges: Attempted Robbery 1st – Class C Felony Conspiracy 4th – Class E Felony

Assault 2nd – Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd – Class D Felony

Jamie L. Tussey, 33 years old, of Fulton

Charges: Attempted Robbery 1st – Class C Felony Conspiracy 4th – Class E Felony

Both subjects were arraigned in Fulton City Court on 07/22/2021, and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond.

