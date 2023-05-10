Fulton Police Department Announces New School Zone

FULTON, NY- The City of Fulton Police Department would like to bring everyone’s attention to a new school zone within our community. South 4th St. from Highland St. to Rochester St. is now a twenty mile per hour school zone from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on school days.

This is in addition to several school zones already established. With improving weather comes an increased tendency to become a distracted driver. Speed enforcement will be a priority in all school zones as we finish out the school year. The Fulton Police Department encourages all drivers to slow down and do your part in keeping our students safe.

