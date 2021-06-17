FULTON – Early today, June 17, Fulton Police initiated a traffic stop on the Broadway Bridge, which led to a pursuit and arrest of Michael Hemingway, 35 years old.

During the traffic stop the vehicle fled from the officer, who was operating a marked patrol unit. According to police, Hemingway performed multiple violations and misdemeanors during the pursuit, which continued down 481 south and crossed into Onondaga County. With the assistance of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, stop sticks were deployed, putting an end to the pursuit. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of the City of Oswego earlier in the morning.

Hemingway was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree (felony), two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree (a misdemeanor), Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree (a misdemeanor), and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Hemingway was later transported to the Oswego County Jail and arraigned through CAP Court, where he was remanded without bail.

