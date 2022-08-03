UPDATE August 18: The Fulton Police Department continues to ask for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Natalie Steele, 16 years of age, of Fulton was reported missing on August 1 at 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located, and there is now a warrant for her arrest through Oswego County Court.

Steele is known to frequent areas in Oswego County, the Town of Brutus area of Cayuga County, and the Syracuse area. If you know where Steele is, please call 911.

