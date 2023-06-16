Fulton Polish Home Donates To Blessings In A Backpack

FULTON, NY – Fulton Polish Home manager Doug Stevens presents a $400 donation to Craig Traub from the Fulton Blessings In A Backpack program. The program provides 240 weekend food bags to elementary school students within the Fulton City School District.

The funds were raised through Trivia events held at the Polish Home. Mr. Traub and the Fulton Blessings In A Backpack program were introduced to the trivia community by the Mirabitos, from Save A Lot Foods, active trivia players themselves and supporters of the Blessings In A Backpack program throughout the year.

