Fulton Polish Home Donates To Blessings In A Backpack

June 16, 2023 Contributor
Pictured left to right are Sue Sawyer, Trivia host Jo Ciciriello, Whitney Mirabito, Jim Mirabito, Craig Traub, Cindy Mirabito, Doug Stevens, and Polish Home Vice President and trivia player, Ken Niccoli. Photo provided by Silvia Langdon.

FULTON, NY – Fulton Polish Home manager Doug Stevens presents a $400 donation to  Craig Traub from the Fulton Blessings In A Backpack program. The program provides 240 weekend food bags to elementary school students within the Fulton City School District.

The funds were raised through Trivia events held at the Polish Home. Mr. Traub and the Fulton Blessings In A Backpack program were introduced to the trivia community by the Mirabitos, from Save A Lot Foods, active trivia players themselves and supporters of the Blessings In A Backpack program throughout the year.

