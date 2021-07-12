FULTON – Fulton residents gathered in the Vorhees Park area yesterday, July 11, from noon to four to watch live performances from a variety of musicians on volunteers’ porches for the Fulton Porchfest.

The event also included some food trucks and at the end of the event, a community drum circle.

Videos from the Fulton Porchfest Facebook page from the event can be found here.

Noon performers included:

Twisted Folk

After Six Quintet

Rose and the Amateurs

1 p.m. performers included:

The Hepcat and the Dog House

Dominic Barlow Band

Anybody’s Guess, Jack and Faye

Bill DeMott

Sashi Kanbur

Steve Maclean

Zen Rites

Kyle Austin

2 p.m. performers included:

On the Porch

Tom Rasely

Foster and Barth

Knight, Gillard and Bush

3 p.m. performers included:

Climbing Stars

Taylor Moody

Long Time Coming

Now or Never Band

Off Broadway Dance Studio

The following photos were taken by Kassadee Bradshaw.

