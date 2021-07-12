FULTON – Fulton residents gathered in the Vorhees Park area yesterday, July 11, from noon to four to watch live performances from a variety of musicians on volunteers’ porches for the Fulton Porchfest.
The event also included some food trucks and at the end of the event, a community drum circle.
Videos from the Fulton Porchfest Facebook page from the event can be found here.
Noon performers included:
- Twisted Folk
- After Six Quintet
- Rose and the Amateurs
1 p.m. performers included:
- The Hepcat and the Dog House
- Dominic Barlow Band
- Anybody’s Guess, Jack and Faye
- Bill DeMott
- Sashi Kanbur
- Steve Maclean
- Zen Rites
- Kyle Austin
2 p.m. performers included:
- On the Porch
- Tom Rasely
- Foster and Barth
- Knight, Gillard and Bush
3 p.m. performers included:
- Climbing Stars
- Taylor Moody
- Long Time Coming
- Now or Never Band
- Off Broadway Dance Studio
The following photos were taken by Kassadee Bradshaw.
