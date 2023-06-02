FULTON, NY – Sunday, July 9 in the Voorhees Park neighborhood, Fulton Porchfest will bring you live music from local musicians played on your neighbors porches, yards, walkways and garages.

Fulton Chalkfest will provide opportunities to draw some inventive and colorful art all around the festival area.

And don’t miss Downbeat Percussion to bring the rhythm! Drums, bongos, tambourines, cowbells or maracas. If you have them, bring them to play along.

Learn more or sign up to perform, offer up your porch, yard or walkway or your food truck at www.fultonporchfest.com

Questions? Email us at [email protected]

See you soon, Fulton!”

