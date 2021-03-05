SCHENECTADY, NY – Price Chopper/Market 32 has added new pharmacies in New York state which will offer both the Johnson & Johnson and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines – based on availability — to individuals who qualify, focusing on those who are age 65 and older.

Nearly half of all New York Price Chopper/Market 32 pharmacies are now providing the vaccine to area residents.

Listed below are the new pharmacy sites added this week (for a complete list, visit www.pricechopper.com/covidvaccine):

Central NY/Southern Tier

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1790 Black River Blvd., Rome

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1001 North Street, Endicott

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 854 State Route 13, Cortland

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 5701 East Circle Drive, Cicero

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 3863 State Route 31, Liverpool

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1000 Main Street, Oneonta

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 12 West First Street South, Fulton

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 10 Glenwood Avenue, Binghamton

North Country

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 710 Gateway Center, 981 Ford Street, Ogdensburg

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 677 Upper Glen Street, Queensbury

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 111 East Main Street, Canton

Capital Region/Mohawk Valley

Market 32 Pharmacy, 290 Saratoga Rd., Glenville

Market 32 Pharmacy,501 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 105 Plaza Lane, Cobleskill

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 329 Glenmont Road, Glenmont

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 1892 Central Avenue, Colonie

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 2614 Route 66, Chatham

Hudson Valley

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 320 West Bridge Street, Catskill

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 2585 South Road, Poughkeepsie

Price Chopper Pharmacy, Sanford Farms Shopping Center, Amsterdam

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 6025 NY State Route 5, Palatine Bridge

Price Chopper Pharmacy, 39 North Plank Road, Newburgh

Price Chopper/Market 32, in collaboration with eTrueNorth, has put in place a new online scheduling system, which is available at www.pricechopper.com/covidvaccine. A rolling two days of appointments will be shown at once and new appointments will load every day. While vaccine availability is increasing, distribution remains uneven, so customers should continue to check the site for appointments. For example, there is currently ample availability in the Central New York.

The phased allocation of vaccines to designated groups, according to vaccine prioritization guidelines established by each state and immunization jurisdiction and their local health departments, is based in part on guidance from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). As the supply increases, vaccination will progress to the next phase. The state is now vaccinating those in Phase 1a and initial groups from Phase 1b. Community pharmacies are focusing on those 65 years of age and older. The hope is to include more groups as soon as the state releases that information.

Kathy Bryant, Price Chopper/Market 32 vice president of pharmacy, said, “We have been working very closely with state officials to accelerate the vaccination rate in the communities we serve. Price Chopper/Market 32 is proud to extend the expertise of our pharmacists to the critical task of administering COVID-19 vaccines and we are confident that we will soon be able to offer the same in other stores throughout our six-state footprint.”

To determine eligibility for the vaccine and to register for an appointment, visit www.pricechopper.com/covidvaccine/ The vaccine is available at the Price Chopper/Market 32 stores listed above by appointment only. If shot “events” are full, customers should continue to check the website on a regular basis for new availabilities. Those who secure an appointment will receive an e-voucher to print out or display on a mobile device that should be brought to the pharmacy for their appointment, along with a government ID and insurance information. After receiving the vaccine, each recipient will be asked to remain in a dedicated safe space on the premises for a required observation period of 15 to 30 minutes.

