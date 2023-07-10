Fulton Residents Receive First Fulton Block Builder Check Of The 2023 Season

FULTON, NY – Doug and Pat Hart received the first Fulton Block Builder check of the 2023 season. The Harts have participated in the Fulton Block Builders program a few times and say while the reimbursement for home improvements is great, they have really developed an appreciation for the community aspect of the program.

“It’s been wonderful to really get to know the neighbors and work together on our community projects’” Hart said. The Dewey Drive group installed and maintain a landscape design to mark the Duck Hollow neighborhood. In addition, the group is planning a neighborhood garage sale and donating a percentage of profits to the Blessings in a Backpack program. “It’s so great to be part of these efforts and give back to our community” Hart said.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...