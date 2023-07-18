Fulton Sunrise Rotary Awards Phoenix Student The Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Award

July 18, 2023 Contributor
Pictured are (L-R) Blake Duncan and Silvia Langdon. Photo courtesy of Fulton Sunrise Rotary.

FULTON, NY – Fulton Sunrise Rotary has awarded Blake Duncan the 2023 Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Award. A graduating senior at John C. Birdlebough High School, Blake will be attending Cayuga Community College next fall where he plans on studying criminal justice.

Blake is active in Boy Scouts and has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He also participated in wrestling during high school.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday morning at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s Drive-In. For more information please visit our Facebook page.

