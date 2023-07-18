FULTON, NY – Fulton Sunrise Rotary has awarded Blake Duncan the 2023 Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Award. A graduating senior at John C. Birdlebough High School, Blake will be attending Cayuga Community College next fall where he plans on studying criminal justice.

Blake is active in Boy Scouts and has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He also participated in wrestling during high school.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday morning at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s Drive-In. For more information please visit our Facebook page.

