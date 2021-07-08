FULTON – Fulton Sunrise Rotary recently made a donation to Can Do Kids International. The organization serves school aged children in Kenya.

The donation will be used to provide water tanks to classrooms. Access to clean water is an issue that hinders children’s ability to attend school in this country. Children are tasked with the daily responsibility of walking long distances to carry water from its source to their villages. With the installation of the water tanks, rainwater can be collected and purified in the village allowing the children more time to attend school.

