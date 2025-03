FULTON – Fulton Sunrise Rotary recently installed new officers for the 2022-2023 year.

The club held a Changing of the Guard Ceremony at Foster Park on June 24. During the picnic breakfast and meeting the accomplishments of the outgoing president were celebrated and the incoming president was welcomed. The Rotary District 7150 Ceremony was on June 30.

