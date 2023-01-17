FULTON, NY – Salvation Army representative Lexi Allen and Catholic Charities representative Tim Archer recently visited Fulton Sunrise Rotary to discuss the programs, services, and needs of their non-profit organizations.

Both are widely known throughout the county for assisting residents of all ages. They noted that the support offered by groups like Rotary make a significant difference in their ability to serve community needs, especially in times of difficulty as we have faced the past few years.

The club donated $200 to each of the organizations. This holiday season The Salvation Army served both Fulton and Oswego residents by distributing gifts to 200 families as well as hams for dinner.

Catholic Charities was pleased to be able to give 166 gift cards at Thanksgiving. They have also been providing steady pantry assistance to 200-250 people during the holiday season.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday mornings at 7:00am. For more information on the club, see our Facebook page or contact membership chair Patrick Waite at (315) 439-1491.

