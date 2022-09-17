Fulton Veterans Council Honors POW/MIA/911 Day With Memorial Ceremony

FULTON – The Fulton Veterans Council held their annual POW/MIA/911 event last night at Veterans Memorial Park in Fulton, Friday September 16.

The event honored those who were killed in war, those who were missing in action or became prisoners of war; and the many lost during the 911 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

The event, hosted by Fulton Veterans Council member Donna Kestner and fellow representatives, is an annual event to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in ensuring continued freedoms for our country.

Speaking at yesterday’s ceremony were Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, Representative for Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay’s office Brittney Jerred, and Veteran and Elks representative Tom Canale, along with Kestner.

“It’s hard to believe that two decades have passed for all of us since 911. So many made the ultimate sacrifice that day and set a new standard for heroism – a debt that can never be repaid,” Jerred said.

Canale also spoke, instilling the significance of POW/MIA Remembrance Day, and the importance of not forgetting our fellow Americans and their heroism in protecting our country.

“As you look at the POW/MIA flag, keep in mind that its motto is “You Are Not forgotten,” Canale said. “Try to think of that every time you see that flag. This day should be important to each of us, because it is in memory of loved ones. It helps us reminisce about the history of our country, and it helps us value freedom.”

Michaels related how communities came together in the aftermath of 911, supporting and uplifting one another in a time of extreme tragedy, fear and uncertainty about the future.

“It’s so refreshing to see so many people here remembering those who were lost, who are still missing, prisoners of war and all those who were affected by 911. I’m often reminded not only of those we lost but all of their family members, their colleagues – those who served by their side. We’re all affected by this moment,” Micheals said. “ If we can all just remember back to the day after 911 and how we all came together regardless of your political affiliation, regardless of your differences, regardless of what wasn’t working prior to 911. On 9/12 we all came together and we saw the world differently; we saw each other differently, and I think we need to get back to that and remember that. The way we move forward and the way we come together as a community is by continuing to come together as a community and continuing to remember that we are all one.”

According to Kestner, the Fulton Veterans Group has representatives from the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Masonic War Veterans, the Polish War Veterans, the Elks Club, Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus and the The Polish Home, along with Veterans of the Year and group council members.

“We have three major events a year – we do Memorial Day, we do POW Day and we do Veterans Day,” Kestner said. “One of the things that I really appreciate is – we see a lot of the same faces here, you know, the public. They care enough to come every year; and some of them are not veterans or not in a group and they still come here and support us; so you know, I appreciate all of them for showing up.”

A veteran and former Dental Assistant in the Army Dentac Unit from 1975-78, Kestner had the privilege to work at the Pentagon for four years, saying she knew that as a young girl she always wanted to go into the Army – finding teeth fascinating at the same time. Kestner says she was able to meld the two together in the Army and found it both fun and fascinating.

Kestner refers to herself as just a “council member” but takes on the role of secretary and treasurer amongst many other titles.

Fulton Councilmember and retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Larry Macner shared his thoughts on commemorating those who have served in the military.

“I just wish people would remember the veterans 365 days a year rather than just on certain ceremonial days – Veterans Day, Memorial Day. What means most, I know to me, is like being given a brick of gold when someone says “Thank you for your service,” Macner said.

POW/MIA/911 Memorial. Photo by Shea O’Malley. Veterans Memorial. Photo by Shea O’Malley. R-L Fulton Mayor Deana Michael and Tom Canale speaking before ceremony. Photo by Shea O’Malley. Marie Corps veteran Jake Smith and wife Tara Abbie-Smith. Photo by Shea O’Malley. L-R Rrevrend Reed and Tom Canale. Photo by Shea O’Malley. File photo 2022. Photo by Shea O’Malley. American Flag flying from Fulton Fire Department Truck. Photo by Shea O’Malley. Sgt. of the Guard. Photo by Shea O’Malley.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...