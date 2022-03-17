FULTON – Yesterday, March 16, the Fulton Police Department responded to the report of a stabbing at 301 Erie St.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim who said a female suspect cut her leg open with a knife earlier in the morning, while at 501 Seneca St.

The victim was transported to a Syracuse area hospital, where she received treatment and was later released. A search warrant was executed later in the day at the Seneca Street address, however the suspect was not located inside.

The resident of the apartment, 28 year old Alexander M. Beeles, was arrested on multiple warrants unrelated to this incident.

The suspect was subsequently located at an address in the 300 block of Rochester Street in Fulton, and arrested.

She is identified as: Diana R. Hemingway, 28 years old, of Fulton

Charges: Assault 2nd Degree – Class D Felony

Criminal possession of a weapon 3rd degree – Class D Felony

Criminal possession of a weapon 4th degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Hemingway was transported to centralized arraignment and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash or $20,000 bond.

