FULTON – In 2022, Dan Farfaglia, Fulton’s First Ward Councilman, and Carolyn Holland, First Ward resident, began organizing their neighbors to start a neighborhood watch program. On January 21, they invited Linda Eagan, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) founder, to the meeting at Mimi’s Diner.

“I was happy to be invited for two reasons,” Eagan said, “First, to share the FBB program with more city residents and, also, if you don’t know your neighbors, a neighborhood watch program’s effectiveness will be limited.”

“Neighborhood Watch groups typically focus on observation and awareness as a means of preventing crime and employ strategies that promote social interaction and watching out for each other” commented Holland. “We invited Linda from FBB to the Neighborhood Watch meeting because we see the importance of knowing our neighbors in order to have a positive impact with the Watch program. We are hoping to have more blocks in the first ward apply to FBB.”

Councilman Farfaglia added, “The entire city council is very proud of the work FBB is doing and recognized their impact with a national award last year. It is easy to see the good changes that have come about since FBB began. I encourage all of you to become involved.”

ANY Block in the city can begin organizing for 2023 and apply for a Block Challenge Grant. Call (315) 529-9181 to learn HOW or find more information at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/ or on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders/

If you would like to learn more about the Neighborhood Watch program, contact Carolyn Holland at: [email protected]

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...