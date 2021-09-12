FULTON – Tournament Champs! The Ghostbusters Men’s Team, sponsored by Barnett Forest Products, captured first place in Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) first-ever Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament.

Held at Tamarack Golf Club in Oswego, the glow-ball nighttime tournament featured 17 teams and served as a fundraiser for OCO’s Opportunities for All initiative aimed at fighting the war on poverty and eliminating barriers for families and individuals on the path to success.

“Thanks to the support we received from our presenting sponsor G & C Foods; Gold Level Sponsors National Grid and The Shineman Foundation; Silver Level Sponsors Barnett Forest Products and NRG, our other sponsors, and of course the many community members that participated, our Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament was a tremendous success,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear.

For a complete list of winners and a recap of OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament visit www.oco.org/oco-glow-a-fun-event

