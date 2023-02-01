GRB Students Inducted Into National Honor Society

FULTON – Nearly 50 G. Ray Bodley High School students were recently celebrated for their successes inside and outside the classroom, earning membership into the National Honor Society.

The students were inducted into the prestigious organization after meeting a rigorous set of criteria, from academic excellence to participating in volunteer activities. According to GRB NHS advisor Nate Fasulo, each inductee earned the distinction by exhibiting the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, leadership, service and character.

Fulton City School District Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner lauded the students for their accomplishments and encouraged them to create a sense of belonging while acknowledging it is safe to speak up. These values, which are part of the district’s theme for the school year, are among the many traits the inductees embody.

“You each bring so many strengths to the work ahead of us,” Geitner said. “You have already demonstrated those strengths through your academic accomplishments, your service to others and your admirable character. Your challenge is to use this leadership opportunity and the power of your positive influence to create space for others to feel they belong, to feel free to speak up and know they will be heard and to know that their contributions also matter to all of us.”

Following Geitner’s speech, NHS officers discussed the four pillars of membership and introduced the inductees. Each new member recited the NHS pledge and lit a candle signifying their induction into the organization.

This year’s inductees were: Geena Abbott, Paige Ball, Laura Bartlett, Rylee Bartlett, Olivia Bauer, Anna Bednarz, Alexis Bush, Lauren Bush, Paityn Cali, Charlie Chen, Harper Ells, Gabriela Farnham, Natalie Frost, Ella Halladay, William Hartle, Linda Hartmann, Kyle Hood, Beverly Hotchkiss, Bryanna Howard, Grace Hutton, Mackenzie Kerfien, Zoey Kerr, Grace Kilpatrick, Dawson Krause, Joely LaPage , Grady Marshall, Rebekah May, Abigail Miner, Reese Niver, Riley Niver, Grace Olon, Ciara Orr, Ellie Parkhurst, Moira Percival, Addison Pickard, Evelyn Rupert, Leanna Rupert, Dykel Ruscitto, Vincent Salerno, Christian Santee, Alyssa Sawyer, Adyson Shepard, Rylee Spencer, Ashley Taplin, Conor Tibbetts, Aiden Trude and Abigail Waters.

