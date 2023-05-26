FULTON – Mary Oonk, Regional Coordinator for Guiding Eyes for the Blind made a presentation to the Fulton Lions Club at its May 18 meeting. She was joined by Stephen Kuusisto, a blind poet known for his work on depicting blindness, and his guide dog – a yellow Labrador named Caitlyn.

The Fulton Lions Club is a longstanding supporter of Guiding Eyes for the Blind, an organization that provides guide dogs to people with vision loss. Their objective is to connect exceptional dogs with individuals for greater independence. Past President David Guyer conducted the meeting and presented Oonk with a $1,000 check from the club.

Kuusisto recounted his experiences dealing with his blindness and his relationship with his guide dog, Caitlyn.

He is the author of the memoirs Have Dog, Will Travel; Planet of the Blind (a New York Times “Notable Book of the Year”); and Eavesdropping: A Memoir of Blindness and Listening, and of the poetry collections Only Bread, Only Light and Letters to Borges.

A graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop and a Fulbright Scholar, Kuusisto has taught at the University of Iowa, Hobart and William Smith College, and Ohio State University.

He currently teaches at Syracuse University where he holds a professorship in the Center on Human Policy, Law, and Disability Studies.

He has been a guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show, NPR Connections, and a feature on the PBS News Hour. He is also a frequent speaker in the US and abroad.

For more information about Stephen Kuusisto, please visit his website at: StephenKuusisto.com.

Chartered in 1953, the Fulton club continues to be one of the most active in their district. The club is known for Charby’s Duck Derby, their Mane Event comedy night, and the Lions Loot Sweepstakes. The Fulton Lions Club provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

