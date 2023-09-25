Hanlon Secures Endorsement From Carpenters Local 277

FULTON, NY – Mayoral Candidate Marissa Hanlon (R, Fulton Ignited for Change) today announced that she has received the support of North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 277 in her bid as mayor of the City of Fulton.

The council represents over 28,000 members dedicated to skilled labor and advocating for high standards in the construction industry.

“It is with great pleasure that we give Marissa Hanlon the endorsement of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters in her race for the Mayor of the City of Fulton,” said Business Manager James Mason. “Our council will always work to ensure and preserve fair labor standards and fight for sustainable capital construction programs which can create jobs and stimulate the economy. We look forward to working with Marissa and know she is the right candidate for our members and one who can move the city forward. We are proud to stand with Marissa Hanlon in the upcoming election.”

“I’d like to thank the people at Local Carpenters 277 for standing with me and for believing in my vision for change for the City of Fulton,” said Hanlon. “Fulton is ripe for development and having this endorsements means I will have more partners in the pursuit of revitalizing our city as Fulton’s next mayor. Collaborating with others who have vested interest will be key to moving this city forward. The Carpenters Local 277 are already working to see that change in our community and I am grateful for their faith in me.”

Hanlon has also received endorsements from the Central and Northern New York Building Trades (CNNYBT), Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 81, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, and the Transportation Division of International Union, Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers.

Hanlon is the endorsed Republican candidate and will also appear on the ballot under the independent party, “Fulton, Ignited for Change.” She is a physical therapist and lives in Fulton with her husband, James Hanlon, and their two children who attend Fulton City Schools. She currently serves on the City’s Zoning Board of Appeals and is involved with many efforts which are helping to revitalize the city. Hanlon is a founding member of the city’s Special Events Committee which is drawing in thousands of residents and visitors alike to events such as Fall Fest, Big Truck Day, and the reinvigorated Christmas Tree Lighting.

