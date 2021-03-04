Health Department Now Taking Appointments For COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics In Fulton

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this weekend at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 Willam Gillard Dr., Fulton.

First dose appointments for the Moderna vaccine will be available from 12:45 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses. Appointments for the second dose will be made when patients receive their first vaccine.

The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered between 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 7. The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.

Appointments are required for all COVID-19 vaccination clinics and can be made online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/ by clicking on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.”

A vaccination hotline is also available to help people make appointments by phone. It will regularly be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. With the arrival of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine this afternoon, it will also be open from 1 to 3 p.m. today. For assistance, call 315-349-3383.

Both clinics are open to 1B essential workers such as first responders, corrections officers, teachers and other school employees, childcare workers, public transit workers, and hotel, restaurant and grocery store workers. They are also open to people with comorbidities, underlying conditions and those aged 65 and older. A full list of eligible essential workers and people with comorbidities and underlying conditions is available at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine.

Anyone with a comorbidity or underlying condition must provide a note from their healthcare provider as proof of their condition. Essential workers must provide a workplace ID or paystub to prove their employment. Those without proper documentation will be turned away.

This is the first time the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been offered by the Oswego County Health Department. Find more information about this vaccine along with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines by clicking on the “Fact Sheet” link for each vaccine at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. are partnering to offer free transportation to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites. The service is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

