Health Foundation For Western & Central New York Awards Fulton Block Builders $10k Grant

FULTON – The Health Foundation for Western and Central New York has awarded a $10,000 grant to Fulton Block Builders to assist Oswego County and New York state in outreach, planning, and implementation efforts that promote healthy living for all ages.

Fulton Block Builders is seen as a model for other communities throughout the state who hope to become Age?Friendly Communities.

“We are proud to support Fulton Block Builders as they work to build a stronger, more livable community,” said Nora OBrien-Suric, PhD, president of the Health Foundation. “This project aligns with the Health Foundation’s goal to support age-friendly communities, an approach that centers the needs of residents in developing more livable, healthier, safer places to live for people of all ages.”

The Health Foundation’s grant to Fulton Block Builders will support their efforts to encourage clusters of neighbors to work together to develop a plan for their neighborhood by offering matching grants to homeowners for exterior improvements. The awarded groups celebrate their successes, get to know each other and share resources. Residents of all ages can participate.

The Health Foundation for Western & Central New York is an independent private foundation that advocates for continuous improvement in health and health care for the people and communities of Western and Central New York. The Health Foundation’s vision is a healthy central and western New York where racial and socioeconomic equity are prioritized so all people can reach their full potential and achieve equitable health outcomes. For more information, please visit www.hfwcny.org.

Fulton Block Builders is a volunteer grass roots organization within the city of Fulton dedicated to community revitalization one block at a time. For more Fulton Block Builder information, follow their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders/ or go to their website https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...