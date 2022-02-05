FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. (OCO) to hold a hiring event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Scheduled to take place at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton, the event will focus on hiring direct support professionals (DSPs).

DSPs work alongside people with developmental disabilities to help them lead meaningful and self-directed lives. Successful candidates will assist them with daily living activities, participate in recreational activities and much more.

Minimum requirements include a valid driver’s license and either a high school diploma or GED or the ability to pass an agency assessment. Mandated background checks will be conducted on all applicants.

There are currently full- and part-time positions as well as substitute positions available. Full-time positions offer a generous leave time package and excellent health, dental and vision benefits. All new employees will be eligible for a sign-on bonus.

OCO is a non-profit human service agency that has been providing services to local residents since 1966. It currently offers over 50 different programs. The agency is committed to partnering with others to improve the quality of life for all and help create thriving communities.

Interested candidates can apply online at www.oco.org or complete a paper application the day of the interviews. Call OCWNY at 315-591-9000 for more information or to schedule an interview.

