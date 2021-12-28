FULTON – Recently, Mark Southwick, Huhtamaki Plant Manager for Fulton Operations, presented Fulton Block Builders (FBB) Administrative Director Linda Eagan with a check for $3,000 to support FBB’s community revitalization grant program.

“Grounded in our core values of Care, Dare & Deliver, Huhtamaki believes it is important to do the right thing by each other and our customers: including the communities where we work and live,” Southwick said.

Huhtamaki proudly bears the name of its founder, Mr. Heikki Huhtamäki. Young Heikki, a village baker’s son, established Huhtamäki Industries in 1920 in Kokkola, Finland. Today Huhtamaki operates around the world, manufacturing in six continents. They continue to form important partnerships where it counts for their customers. Making them well placed to serve both global and local customers.

“FBB’s work aligns strongly with Huhtamaki’s beliefs,” Southwick said. “Therefore, Huhtamaki is proud to support this program. FBB is starting the sixth year of the program and Huhtamaki can see a dramatic change in the look and attitude around the city. Furthermore, this $3,000 donation will be compounded by the 2-to-1 match from the Richard S Shineman Foundation and the 4-to-1 match made by the participating residents. That’s a win-win-win.”

The FBB community revitalization grant program, known as Block Challenges, encourages groups of neighbors to collaborate on exterior improvements to their properties in order to build confidence in Fulton’s neighborhoods and inspire others to reinvest. Each participating property owner in a Challenge Block is eligible to receive a dollar-for-dollar match on exterior improvements (visible from the street), up to $1,000. Applications are available on the FBB website at www.fultonblockbuilders.com/apply/.

“In the five short years FBB has been in existence, Fulton residents’ confidence has grown so quickly that by 2021 residents have invested $2.67 million in their properties and families are once again choosing Fulton as a place to live, work, and play,” Eagan said. “FBB approved 32 blocks and 236 properties for grants in 2021. Since its start in 2017, FBB has awarded 1,035 matching grants.”

IMPORTANT DATES REGARDING 2022 Fulton Block Builders:

• City Informational Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday January 11, 13 and 16, 2022

• Pre-Qualification Forms due by Friday, March 4, 2022

• Final applications due by Wednesday, April 13, 2022

• Awards announced Saturday, May 7, 2022

• Improvement projects must be completed by Monday, October 31st, 2022

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...