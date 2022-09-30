Judge Hawthorne Swears In Five City Officials In Fulton City Clerk’s Office, Fire, Police Departments

FULTON – Last night, Thursday, September 29, friends, family, and community members gathered in the courtroom of the Fulton Municipal Building to witness Judge David Hawthorne officially swear in five city officials.

The city officials are: Deputy City Clerk Jo Smith, City Clerk/Chamberlain Jodi Corsoniti, Fire Chief Adam Howard, Deputy Police Chief Christian Dempsey, and Police Chief Michael Curtis.

All five were joined by members of their families to stand with them as they swore to serve the city of Fulton.

“We are only as strong as the people we surround ourselves with,” Mayor Deana Michaels said. “We are surrounded by the best. And the five individuals tonight that we are going to be celebrating really up the game, and for each of the departments, they really bring a level of commitment and dedication and just a real passion for the city of Fulton. And we are so excited to be able to watch them lead the city of Fulton in a new direction and move us forward.”

Mayor Deana Michaels addresses the attendees of the swearing in ceremony. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw. Judge Hawthorne swears in Jo Smith as Deputy City Clerk. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw. Judge Hawthorne swears in Jodi Corsoniti as City Clerk/Chamberlain. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw. Judge Hawthorne swears in Adam Howard as Fire Chief. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw. Adam Howard’s daughter attaches his pin during the swearing in ceremony. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw. Judge Hawthorne swears in Christian Dempsey as Deputy Police Chief. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw. Christian Dempsey’s wife attaches his pin during the swearing in ceremony. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw. Judge Hawthorne swears in Michael Curtis as Police Chief. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw. Michael Curtis’s wife attaches his pin during the swearing in ceremony. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...