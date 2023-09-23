Lake Agency Donates Fire Safety Materials To Fulton FD

FULTON, NY – Janet Lake, State Farm agent, recently donated a supply of children and family fire safety materials to the Fulton Fire Department, which they will use as part of their educational outreach in local schools and local events, like Fulton’s Fall Festival.

Among the materials are brochures and booklets entitled, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” and an illustrated story book on the story of Sparky the Fire Dog.

“The Fulton Fire Dept. is grateful to Janet Lake and State Farm for her support of our Fulton Fire Dept. Community Reduction Safety Programs,” Howard said.

For more information, contact Lake at 315-887-4037. To learn more about Fulton Fire Dept. safety programs, contact Chief Howard at 315-592-5201.

